HOUSTON, TEXAS — On August 28, as Hurricane Harvey was in its third day of wreaking havoc on the city of Houston, and with the massive flooding and rain ongoing, Gordon Merkle, media director for the Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Dolphin Promotions spent the day talking to the firm’s PR team, local dealers, local advertisers and with the staff at the show’s venue, Silver Street Studios, to assess whether or not to proceed with the planned Houston Antiques, Art and Design Show scheduled for September 15-17.

There was as yet no damage to the facility, but Merkle said the psychology was not right to go ahead with the event. In a letter sent to exhibitors, Dolphin Promotions president Rosemary Krieger said, “We are contacting you to let you know that the show will be postponed. Even in the event that the waters recede in time, and we hope they will — we have come to the conclusion that with all of the devastation and homes that were flooded, people will not be interested in going to an antiques show and spending money. We also do not want to deter the city’s cleanup efforts by FEMA and the Red Cross. We feel it is in your best interest and ours to postpone the show at this time. We are working with Silver Street to try to come up with an alternate later fall date and will keep you posted of our progress. . . .Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Houston and we are hopeful for a speedy recovery from the storm.”

For information, www.dolphinfairs.com or 954-202-1955.