Hartzell’s Bidders Blown Away By Blenko Decanter

BANGOR, PENN. — Hartzell’s Auction Gallery conducted its Star Wars, Comics and Toys Online Auction on Sunday, October 20. Featuring more than 450 lots from a Glenbrook, Penn., estate, the auction included the titular lots as well as miscellaneous other collectibles and home items. Leading the sale after exceeding its $400/800 estimate and achieving $750 with buyer’s premium was a 23½-inch-tall tangerine glass decanter. Made by William Husted for the Blenko Glass Company in 1959, an example of this handblown decanter in the same color was featured in the company’s 1959 catalog. Further results from the auction will be in an upcoming issue.