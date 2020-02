CINCINNATI, OHIO — A cabinet card of Harriet Tubman with an image taken by Horatio Seymour Squyer (1848-1905) in Auburn, N.Y., 1892, took $51,250 including buyer’s premium at Cowan’s 360-lot February 20 single-owner sale from the collection of Steve Turner.

Of the card, Cowan’s wrote, “In spite of her fame, there are but six known studio portraits of her. This image is especially notable: it is the largest and most detailed depiction of her intense gaze. It is nearly twice the size of the cartes de visite.

“The other known cabinet card is a full-length portrait, this one, focusing on Tubman’s face, gives a rare look at her features. The scar on her forehead, received when a raging slave owner threw a heavy metal weight, is visible on her brow. Stoic and robust, this portrait shows Harriet, the veteran general, the American hero.

“The only other known copy of this photograph is housed in the collections of Cayuga Museum of History and Art in Auburn, New York — Tubman’s hometown and where the photograph was originally taken in the studio of Horatio Seymour Squyer.”

