SOMERS, CONN. — Harold Tither III, 74, of Somers, partner of Robert Sears for 43 years at Sears and Tither, passed away on June 30.

His expertise was in coin and sterling silver, and he and Robert participated in shows from Maine to Washington, DC.

He graduated from the Eastman School of Music in Rochester, N.Y., and received a master’s degree in education from the American International College in Springfield, Mass. He was also awarded a fellowship to study for a year at the University of Cologne in Germany. Harold taught music and German to middle school students in Granby, Conn., finally spending 43 years as an antiques dealer with Sears and Tither. Harold was a devoted opera-goer and a lover of classical music.

Services will be conducted on Saturday, October 5, at the Eddington Presbyterian Church, 3650 Bristol Pike, Bensalem, PA 19020. Calling time is at 9:30 am, the service at 10:30 am with internment immediately following at Oakland Cemetery, Adams Avenue, Philadelphia.

Donations can be made to the American Cancer Society, 1818 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103, or online at https://donate3.cancer.org.