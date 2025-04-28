Harmon’s Wood Duck Earns $504,000, Leads Guyette & Deeter’s $6.2 Million Sale

LOMBARD, ILL. — Guyette & Deeter’s April 24-25 sale included the first part of the decoy collection of Ted and Judy Harmon, whose passion was decoys made in Massachusetts. The Harmons had the best, and it was no surprise that a wood duck drake by Elmer Crowell would top the sale. It was the first lot and was hotly contested by bidders in the room and phone; bidding took nearly 10 minutes and it finally realized $504,000. The second-highest price of $354,000 was earned by a rigmate pair of Mason Decoy Factory challenge grade wood ducks. Aggregately, the first ten lots earned over $1,200,000, and more than 100 items earned five figure prices. All prices quoted include buyer’s premium. Additional information will follow.