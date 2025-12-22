Haring Sculpture Dances To $80K At Winter Associates

Published: December 22, 2025
PLAINVILLE, CONN. — December 15 saw 288 lots cross the block in Winter Associates’ Chihuly & Other Important Glass auction. Dancing its way to top-lot status at $80,640 with premium, more than eight times its $5/10,000 estimate, was “Dancing Red Dog,” a white metal Keith Haring (American, 1958-1990) sculpture. The work was made in the 1990s by Upscale Welding and has provenance to the owner of the business, Bob Giza, who worked with artist Andre Emmerich to create Haring sculptures posthumously. Additional highlights from this sale will be featured in an upcoming issue.
