BLOOMFIELD, N.J. – An untitled Keith Haring drawing (Subway Drawing) pulled away with the top price at Nye & Company’s May 27-28 Estate Treasures auction and more than doubled its $30/50,000 high estimate when it realized $110,700 despite losses and tears.

The price quoted includes buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house.

