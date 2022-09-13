Hargesheimer Takes A Bite With American Genre Scene - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

DÜSSELDORF, GERMANY — Hargesheimer Art Auctions conducted four sales of fine art, decorative art and jewelry from September 7 to 10, with the highest price overall achieved during its Nineteenth Century paintings sale. Edward Cucuel’s (American, 1875-1954) charming tableau of a woman giving a large dog some of her cake sold for $77,929 ($50,735/101,470). The German title “Ein Leckerbiss” translates to “A Treat,” however, the original English title is “A Tidbit.” Prices adjusted using currency rates on the day of sale including the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house, but may not include any additional online bidding surcharges or VAT taxes. Watch for a future issue with a more thorough review.