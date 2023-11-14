Hallowed Outsider Artist Adolf Wolfli Prevails In Slotin’s Masterpiece Auction

BUFORD, GA. — Outsider artist Adolf Wolfli’s (Swiss, 1864-1930) “Bengali Firework,” circa 1926, shone the brightest in Slotin’s two-day fall Masterpiece sale on November 11-12. The dynamic graphite and colored pencil on paper exhibiting extremely vivid colors and clear writing on verso commanded $65,000, with buyer’s premium. With provenance to Phyllis Kind Gallery, the 24½-by-18½-inch work was purchased by a longtime buyer from New York, who purchased it online. Totaling $1,507,394, the two days offered more than 700 lots of the best in self-taught art, Outsider art, Southern folk pottery, antique and anonymous works, contemporary art, international art and new discoveries. Watch for more highlights in a later review.