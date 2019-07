YORK, PENN. — Late Thursday evening, July 11, as Hake’s two-day online auction ended in 20 minute intervals, an AFA graded and encapsulated unpainted prototype of the infamous rocket-firing Boba Fett action figure from Kenner’s 1979 Star Wars toy line surged past its $100,000 high estimate to finish at $112,926. Setting an auction record for a Star Wars toy of any type, the 3¾ inch high figure with its rocket separately encased in AFA’s laser cut casing style had 12 bids before reaching its final bid by a buyer who wishes to remain anonymous. A full review of the auction will appear in a future issue.