Hake’s Ends 2023 Season With $2.4 Million Collectibles Sale

Review by W.A. Demers; Photos Courtesy Hake’s

YORK, PENN. — A 1936 Wolverine Gum “Strange True Stories” complete gum card set, including “The Bat Man,” PSA graded with wrapper, flew high in Hake’s two-day, online auction November 14-15, which totaled $2.4 million, posted a 95 percent sell-through rate and capped the 2023 season. The set realized $64,906, among the most ever paid for a non-sport card set, according to Alex Winter, Hake’s president. The set of 24 cards certainly contained compelling card art, all under the rubric “True Stories from the Files of One of the World’s Greatest Collectors of Strange Tales,” and their backs contained some truly strange and macabre subject matter. These included “Drowned by a Giant Clam,” “In the Grip of the Python,” “Torture of Galileo,” Hari Kari,” “The Iron Maiden” and “Poisoned,” just to name a few. The apex for collectors, however, was a highly sought-after card on many levels, #24 “The Bat Man.” This card was created three years before the first appearance of the superhero Batman in Detective Comics #27, published in 1939. On its own, the card recently sold at auction, in a much lesser grade (PSA 1 Poor) than the example Hake’s offered in this complete set, earning $4,320. “It was a great auction with many incredible results,” said Winter after the sale.

Winter continued, “With all that is going on in the world, the state of the economy and prices on many collectibles coming down from the dramatic increases of the past two years, none of that had much of an effect on this auction. Countless record prices were paid across the many different categories of collectibles we handle. The sale was a real testament to how strong the hobby can be when collectors are offered the best of the best and the rarest of the rare. We’ve concluded the year at $9.6 million, which nearly matches the corresponding figures for 2021 and 2022, respectively.”

The category of original comic book cover art featured original pen-and-ink cover art for Action Comics’ #588 (DC Comics, May 1987) by John Byrne, selling for $35,695. Here Superman hurtles through space, a fiery sun in the background with Hawkman and Hawkwoman flying in flank formation. Measured 11¼ by 17 inches, the art was signed and inscribed by Byrne.

Superman also gave bidders something to chew on in the form of a 1940 Superman #1 gum card from the Gum, Inc.’s set of 72 cards. PSA-graded 6 ex-mint, it was, according to the PSA census, one of 125 #1 cards that have been graded, with just seven graded higher than this card, which left the gallery at $23,600.

Fetching $31,152 in the comic book category were the original “Cowabunga Dudes,” the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Issue #1, 1984, CGC 9.2 NM was an original first printing of the comic book that introduced the Turtles. On its cover was a signature and Turtle-head doodle by co-creator Kevin Eastman.

Teenage giggles aside, a Washington Cathedral program book from March 31, 1968, inscribed and signed by the Reverend Dr Martin Luther King Jr in his final days provided a somber and historically important document. Realizing $28,556, the program outlined Dr King’s last Sunday sermon. It was the book’s auction debut and it was accompanied by a JSA LOA and a letter from the consignor detailing the circumstances by which he obtained the autograph.

Believe it or not, during the heyday of his popularity in the 1940s and into the early 1950s, Captain Marvel had more readers than Superman. As such, many pieces of merchandise and various premium items were produced featuring the character. Bidders could marvel at the only known example and faithful reproduction of a Captain Marvel silkscreened linen play cape, copyright 1948. Making its auction debut, it commanded $28,556 against an estimate of $5/10,000. As such, the price was an auction world record for any piece of Captain Marvel merchandise.

It would not be a Hake’s pop culture collectibles sale without a nod to the Star Wars franchise. The top lot in this category for this sale was a 1978 early bird mailer kit containing Kenner figures of a double-telescoping Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Chewbacca and R2-D2. The AFA-graded 85 NM+ kit also included a Kenner mini catalog, foot pegs for a cardboard display stage and an offer-paper for mail-ordering an action stand. It brought $25,571 against an estimate of $5/10,000.

A cultural touchstone for some, the country music/comedy TV show Hee Haw provided comic relief along with a good price a 1970 Topps test set of 55 cards based on the former hit show crossed the block finishing at $22,066 against a $5/10,000 estimate. Along with profiles of the show’s cast, each card had a short, corny joke key to the show’s popularity.

