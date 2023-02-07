Guyette & Deeter’s First Sporting Firearms Sale Succeeds With $126,000 Shotgun - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

ST MICHAELS, MD. — The first cataloged sale for Guyette & Deeter’s recently launched sporting arms division got off to a good start on February 4 as a rare shotgun earned $126,000 a few minutes into the sale. It was a Parker Bros BHE grade, heavily engraved 28-gauge double-barrel shotgun, possibly the only one in this configuration. The first lot sold, bringing $51,000, was a Galazan Boss action 20 gauge over/under finely engraved shotgun. In keeping with the firm’s traditional merchandise mix, the sale also included decoys, sporting art and folk art. Decoys were topped by an Elmer Crowell full-sized pintail drake which realized $43,200. Folk art offerings included cigar store Indians, among many other things. Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium; watch for a full report in an upcoming issue.