CHARLESTON, S.C. — Bringing together people of all ages who appreciate wildlife, conservation and sporting education, as well as the related art exhibitions and auctions, the three-day Southeastern Wildlife Exposition, February 15–18 was the backdrop for Guyette and Deeter’s annual North American decoys auction, conducted at the Charleston Marriott Hotel on February 17. Still tallying results on the Monday following the sale, Gary Guyette said that the total came within estimate at approximately $625,000.



Top lot was the cover lot, a rare Elmer Crowell (1862–1952) standing full-size wood duck drake that sold for $59,000, including premium. Made in 1940 and signed by the East Harwich, Mass., master carver, the drake stands 14 inches from the tip of its bill to tip of tail.



Watch for a full report on the sale in an upcoming issue.