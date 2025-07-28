Guyette & Deeter Bidders Flock To Lincoln Decoy - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

EASTON, MD. — On July 25-26, Guyette & Deeter conducted Decoys and Sporting Art at Auction, a 556-lot sale featuring a second installment of the Ted and Judy Harmon collection. Cataloged as “exceedingly rare,” it was no surprise to decoy aficionados that a Joseph W. Lincoln (Accord, Mass., 1859-1938) wood duck drake with extended crest achieved that auction’s highest price — $216,000, including buyer’s premium. Estimated to finish between $175,000 and $225,000, this drake was exceptional for several reasons: it was never rigged or weighted, it was painted identical to Lincoln’s miniature wood ducks and it is one of just three full-size (15½ inches long) wood ducks by Lincoln in original paint. Further results from the auction will be in an upcoming issue.