Guyette & Deeter Bidders Flock To Lincoln Decoy - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Published: July 28, 2025
EASTON, MD. — On July 25-26, Guyette & Deeter conducted Decoys and Sporting Art at Auction, a 556-lot sale featuring a second installment of the Ted and Judy Harmon collection. Cataloged as “exceedingly rare,” it was no surprise to decoy aficionados that a Joseph W. Lincoln (Accord, Mass., 1859-1938) wood duck drake with extended crest achieved that auction’s highest price — $216,000, including buyer’s premium. Estimated to finish between $175,000 and $225,000, this drake was exceptional for several reasons: it was never rigged or weighted, it was painted identical to Lincoln’s miniature wood ducks and it is one of just three full-size (15½ inches long) wood ducks by Lincoln in original paint. Further results from the auction will be in an upcoming issue.
Tippler & Eagle Flask Tops At Heckler
July 28, 2025
Tiffany’s Dragonfly Lamp Leads Rago’s $1.09 Million Auction
July 28, 2025
Best Faces Forward In Eldred’s Americana Week
July 28, 2025
5 Church Hill Road / Newtown, CT 06470
Mon - Fri / 8:00 am - 5:01 pm
(203) 426-8036