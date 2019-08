PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — Gary Guyette and Jon Deeter’s two-day auction, July 23 and 24 in Portsmouth, N.H., grossed $2,465,000. The highest price was for an exceptional pintail drake by Elmer Crowell of East Harwich, Mass., that sold for $265,000. The decoy was in bright original paint; signed by the maker; and had detailed, carved crossed wing tips with an extended tail sprig. It was one of the very few pintails produced by Crowell and was likely a special order. The decoy has been written about extensively and pictured in several books and articles and has also been included in several exhibits. Decoys by more than 150 carvers were included in the sale. A surprise among the folk art offerings was a 36-inch Bellamy eagle that brought more than $120,000.