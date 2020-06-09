Gurleys Launch The Socially Distant Deerfield Antiques Show, Opens August 2 In New Hampshire

By Greg Smith

DEERFIELD, N.H.- Show promoters Rachel and Josh Gurley have secured the Deerfield Fairgrounds, one of the largest outdoor fairgrounds in New Hampshire, for their freshly reworked August 2 Americana show titled The Socially Distant Deerfield Antiques Show. It will be the only onsite survivor among any show in Antiques Week in New Hampshire this year and dealers are lining up to participate.

In just two days after sending out contracts, the show returned 75 committed Americana dealers with space for more.

“The fairgrounds is about 200 acres, so I can get as big as I want,” Rachel Gurley told us. “We are going to spread out and use as much of the fairgrounds as possible. It will not be a tight knit show, it will be a wandering and meandering show.”

Rachel said that enthusiasm has come from all corners. “It’s been an overwhelming level of support. Everyone who is signed up is very excited.”

From the get-go, the Gurleys made their expectations clear: everyone must wear a mask. “If you’re uncomfortable wearing a mask, this won’t work for you. Scientists have said it’s the number one thing we can do to protect each other,” she said. “We’ll also be enforcing six-foot distances. If a vendor sets up in a 10-by-20-foot tent, there will be four customers allowed in at a time. We don’t want anyone getting mobbed in their booth and feeling uncomfortable. This is what we need to do to keep each other safe.”

The Gurleys will have sanitizing stations set up and have asked all dealers to bring their own sanitizer as well.

Gurley said that she expects it to be a fun time to see friends and create some antiques retail excitement. The show moved off of its normal day during the antiques week to Sunday, so as to create a more retail-friendly environment for buyers.

The Gurleys have run outdoor shows at Deerfield for years, going back to Nan Gurley’s shows.

Weather will be warm in August, and the organizers will have shade tents, a food truck and a snow cone vendor. Attendees are encouraged to bring adequate water.

The show will take place from 9 am to 3 pm on Sunday, August 2. For additional information, www.gurleyantiqueshows.com or 207-229-0403.