Guernsey Sells Gold Casts Of Mandela’s Hands For $10.4 Million

NEW YORK CITY — On March 2, Guernsey’s sold four gold casts of Nelson Mandela’s hands for $10,445,000 to an international buyer. The gold castings are the only such sculptural works in existence and were created in 2002 to raise funds and awareness for the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund. Mandela sat while every detail of his hand was meticulously captured by a team from Harmony Gold, one of South Africa’s foremost gold mines.

“We’re thrilled that a single buyer was able to bring all four of the gold casts together again,” says Arlan Ettinger, owner and co-founder of Guernsey’s. “This collection is as beautiful as it is significant, and it was an honor to be part of such a historic moment.”

The unique collection is made from 99.99 percent pure gold and includes two powerful fists — one inscribed “1964,” the year he was first imprisoned, and the other “1990,” the year of his release. The other two sculptures, an open hand and a full hand impression set in a solid gold block, also commemorate his final year in prison. Deeply engraved with Mandela’s signature, the Gold Hands weigh between 77 oz. and 149 oz. and are each encased in South African kiaat wood.

