FALLS CHURCH, VA. — At Quinn’s Auction Gallery on September 14, a bronze sculpture of Guanyin seated with one leg up on a stepped base showed a heavily adorned figure wearing an elaborate headdress featuring the Buddha. The 13¾-inch-high sculpture had a modest $500/700 estimate, but a bidder jumped it from its $250 opening bid to $29,900, and the competition began; it ended only when the serene sculpture sold at $50,800, including the buyer’s premium. For more information, www.quinnsauction.com or 703-532-5632.