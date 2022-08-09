Grover Cleveland Presides At Crocker Farm - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

SPARKS, MD. — It is customary at Crocker Farm auctions for the first lot across to provide the sale’s fireworks, and that was again the case on August 5 when the firm’s summer stoneware auction closed with Lot 1, a highly important cobalt-decorated stoneware Grover Cleveland pitcher, signed and dated “Anna Pottery / January 15, 1885,” selling for $120,000, including buyer’s premium. By Wallace and Cornwall Kirkpatrick, Anna, Ill., the wheel-thrown, ovoid-bodied pitcher with wide pouring spout was extravagantly decorated around the body with a sculpted figure of President Grover Cleveland flanked by three other figures. Cleveland assumes a confident pose with coiffed hair and hands tucked in his pockets, wearing a double-breasted suit and checkered pants, his chest emblazoned with the incised title, “President / 1885.”

As with most Anna figures, the message behind the figure is clearly social commentary. Two goateed figures flanking the president grab his shoulder and whisper in his ear, one with open jacket pocket, inscribed “Change,” the other also with jacket pocket opened and inscribed “Reform.” Both images follow the Kirkpatricks’ oft-repeated commentary on American political corruption and the idea of money buying power. A fourth, subtly smiling goateed figure with hands plunged deep in his pockets appears on the reverse.

Acquired by the consignor from a Kirkpatrick family descendant in 1985, the figure stood 11¾ inches high. Watch for a more extensive review of this sale to follow.