CLEVELAND, OHIO — This Tiffany Studios Rowfant Club Bronze Candlestick was one of two lots to bring $20,400 at Cowan’s Auctions’ January 26 sale of furniture and decorative arts in Cleveland. Not only was that the top price achieved in the sale, but it set a record for the form. The candlestick hails from Cleveland’s premier bibliographic society, the Rowfant Club, which has the groundhog as their mascot and holds their annual meeting on Groundhog Day (Candlemas). Each member receives this candlestick and uses them throughout the year to reserve their seats at dinner at meetings. Watch for a complete report on Cowan’s sale in Antiques & The Arts Weekly.