Gross Coffee Mill Collection Perks Up Bids In Wiederseim Auction

PHOENIXVILLE, PENN. — Philadelphia businessman and telecommunications pioneer William Gross amassed a robust collection of antique coffee mills, with examples spanning the last 150 years, of both American and international origin. Makers such as Enterprise, Fairbanks Morse & Co, Henry Troemner, Landers Frary & Clark, Star Mill, Elgin National and others were represented, most examples of which were offered in original, untouched condition in a December 1 auction hosted by Wiederseim Associates.

The sale grossed more than $62,000 on 185 lots and, with no reserves, posted a 100 percent sell-through. “We ground it out, I can say that,” quipped the firm’s co-owner and auctioneer. “It was a fun sale to do. A lot of these collectors are members of ACME [Association of Coffee Mill Enthusiasts]. These pieces are interesting in terms of their beauty, especially those that are in great condition with original paint and decals. Mr Gross collected across the board, and some of his mills were great and some were just things. A lot of them went to a collector in Canada.”

One of the priciest pieces in the collection was a large Henry Troemner maker, Philadelphia, single-fly wheel coffee mill with original paint decoration and in working condition. It sold for $3,750, far above its $400/600 estimate. Troemner, a German-American entrepreneur, was probably best known for his balances and scales. He immigrated to the United States in 1832 and settled initially in New York City, then, by 1843, Philadelphia.

There was much more in this collection. A John C. Dell & Son No. 9, manufactured in Philadelphia, realized $2,750. The double-wheel floor model retained some original paint and featured an unusual beveled mirror hopper with an eagle finial. It had patent dates ranging from 1878 to 1884. With a 32¾-inch wheel diameter, its overall dimensions were 66 by 18¾ inches. The early model could be either hand- or belt-driven. It also had a great look that would perk up a small coffee shop or vintage kitchen.

Fetching $2,500 was a rare Enterprise Mfg Co, Philadelphia, belt-driven double-hopper coffee mill. Each hopper was capable of holding 100 pounds of coffee; one side was for pulverizing, the other for granulating. Made of cast iron and sheet iron with original paint decoration, stencil and decals. Catalog notes state this model was owned by collector Dr Don Prutzman (Pennsylvania) whose collection was purchased by the consignor.

Two Swift Mill Lane Bros double-wheel floor models were notable in the sale. One, patented December 9, 1873, and made in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., retained its original paint decoration and stencil/decal, measured 65 by 25 by 29½ inches and sold for $1,875. The other, going out at $1,750, had the same parent date but was made in Millbrook, N.Y., measuring 62 by 27 inches by 29¼-inch wheel diameter.

Estimated $700/900, an Elgin National “Empress” floor model did better, finishing at $1,625, despite a broken hopper, which did not seem to deter bidders nor hamper its working condition. The double-wheel coffee mill had original paint decoration, stencil/decal, a brass hopper and eagle finial, working condition.

The journeyman antique coffee mill, an Enterprise Mfg Co No. 716, left the gallery at $1,500. It was made by the most famous maker of cast iron grinders and other cast iron kitchenware — the Enterprise Manufacturing Co of Philadelphia. This cast iron example was missing its eagle finial but sported the requisite original paint decoration and stenciling/decal and a patent date of July 2, 1898.

The same price was attained for another Swift Mill Lane Bros double-wheel floor model, this one a relatively squat machine at 29 by 17¾ by 19 ½ inch wheel diameter, made in Poughkeepsie, patented February 9, 1875.

Prices given include the buyer's premium as stated by the auction house.