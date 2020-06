BOSTON – Bidding was online, by phone and absentee in Grogan & Company’s June 14 sale, which was strong from the very start – the second lot, a portrait of Greta by Gloria Vanderbilt (1924-2019), executed in 1964, sold for $53,125, more than 13 times its estimate. Many paintings and prints sold for multiples of the estimates, as did jewelry. The top lot of the day, a Marcus & Co platinum ring with a 4.81-carat Kashmir sapphire, flanked by single cut and baguette diamonds, finished at $237,500, nearly twice its high estimate of $120,000.

It was a varied sale with paintings by American, European and South American artists as well as outsider works by Clementine Hunter and Mose Tolliver, all of which did well. Included was an unusual crayon drawing by Pablo Picasso, done for a close friend and sold with documenting ephemera, as well as a pencil sketch by John Singer Sergeant, as a study for the last portrait he painted. There were numerous fine watches, silver, American furniture, tall case clocks and more.

A full report will follow in a future issue.