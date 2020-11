Topping Grogan’s November 15th sale, a tempera by Czech artist Jan Zrzavy (1890-1977) realized $162,500, more than three times the estimate. Signed and dated 1937, Street in Locronan was an example of the street scenes in Britany the artist was known for. The village of Locronan, with its medieval buildings, was a favorite location. Works by Black artists did well, with a colorful work by Romare Howard Bearden selling for over $90,000.

The sale included a wide selection of works on paper, an art-deco silver Pegasus by Cartier, a selection of fine jewelry. including a pair of Kashmir and diamond dress clips by Raymond Yard and much more. A full report will follow.