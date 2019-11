BOSTON —The November 17 auction sale at Grogan & Co., was one of those sales days when everything worked for the auctioneer. A platinum and diamond ring with an Asscher-cut diamond weighing 4.59 carats flanked by 12 fancy-cut diamonds, sold for $146,400. It was accompanied by a GIA certificate which graded the diamond as D, VVS1/Potential, no fluorescence.

The first 200 lots were paintings, many of which sold above estimates and few were passed. Two sold for $97,600 each. One was a watercolor titled “Stonington Harbor, Deer Isle, Maine” by John Marin (1870-1953) signed and dated 1924. It had been included in exhibitions and in the 1970 catalogue raisonné of the artist’s works. The other painting was a large oil on canvas, “Fog Bank,” by Wolf Kahn, signed at dated. It had been included in a retrospective of the artist’s work at the Brattleboro Museum and Art Center, Brattleboro, Vt., in 2006. More than 50 other lots each sold for more than $10,000.

The sale included several early American tall case clocks silver and Chinese export and other porcelains. Prices quoted include buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house; a full report will follow in a later issue. For information, 617-720-2020 or www.groganco.com.