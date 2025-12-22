Grigoriev Dominates Heritage’s Superlative Russian Objects Sales

DALLAS — Russia was the center of the world at Heritage Auctions on December 16 and 17, with 165 lots from the collection of A La Vieille Russie, the landmark New York City-based Russian antiques firm proving to be just the warm up for nearly 200 lots of Imperial Fabergé & Russian Works of Art on the second day. With nearly 84 percent of all lots offered lots gaveling down successfully, the sale totaled just over $4 million. Three paintings by Boris Grigoriev (Russian, 1886-1939) were the first lots out of the gate on the second day and achieved a total of $1,187,500, led by the very first lot, “Toilers of the Fields” from his “Raseya” series, circa 1920. Measuring 27¾ by 31 inches, it had provenance documented back to the artist and an exhibition history of publication and exhibition. With three phone and floor bidders in pursuit, it closed at $550,000, including buyer’s premium. A more extensive review of this sale and other lots will be featured in an upcoming issue.