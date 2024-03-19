Gregory Cerio, The Magazine Antiques Editor, 63

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — The Magazine Antiques has announced that editor-in-chief and co-owner Gregory Cerio passed away on Saturday, March 16, at the age of 63. Cerio joined The Magazine Antiques in 2016, following tenures at House & Garden and People magazines, and as the editor and co-founder of TMA’s sister publication, Modern magazine. While Cerio was editor-in-chief, The Magazine Antiques celebrated 100 years of publications, launched its first podcast, Curious Objects, and, in 2022, received the Antiques Dealers’ Association of America’s Award of Merit. An upcoming issue will feature a more extensive obituary and In Memoriam for Cerio.