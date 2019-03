Review by Tom O’Hara

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Steve Allman said he was thrilled to be greeted by a large increase in exhibitors and more than a 20 percent rise in shoppers upon his return to the cold in Syracuse for the weekend of March 9-10. The Greater Syracuse Antiques Expo, a late winter tradition for the city, was a great success for the exhibiting dealers, the shoppers and the promoter, all happy with the results for the weekend selling well, finding special pieces and filling the Horticulture Building of New York State Fairgrounds.

Allman, who spends much of the winter producing shows in Florida, said, ” This show was great fun to come north for, because we had a ten percent increase in exhibitors and tremendous interest from the public. The weather doesn’t really affect the shows up here unless it is snowing during the show, so the people came both days and loved what they saw.”

Sandy Belko had her collection of Nineteenth Century toys and dolls. This Syracuse dealer was selling well, with special interest in many of the homemade pieces she offered.

Early advertising is popular here. This includes the metal signs that might have been attached to barns and fences 100 years ago, as well as on store fronts and as point-of-sale pieces. There were several dealers selling these items, including Gerry Petro of Iroquois Auctions, Brewerton, N.Y. Petro said his sales also included several valuable vintage photographs and a good many small decorative pieces.

Fine art and folk art were selling well over the weekend. For example, Peter Bazar of Saratoga Fine Art sold from his large collection of oils, all framed and ready to hang.

Furniture at this show is dominated by early American country and primitive styles from the Eighteenth and early Nineteenth Centuries, but that does not exclude others. There was a large assortment of painted furniture, pine and other native woods, with the worn, milk-based paints that sold well. Several dealers were also selling some hardwood furniture from the American Federal period and some later.

Bob Charboneau, a Rochester, N.Y., dealer was selling Shaker pantry boxes and firkins, while Lori Giordano was showing her collection of antique stoneware.

Allman Promotions produces three Syracuse shows at the fairgrounds each year, as well as the Big Field at Madison Bouckville August 16-18.

For information, www.allmanpromotions.com, 315-686- 5789 or 239-877-2830.