SARASOTA, FLA. — Over a two-week period, Freedom Auctions conducted three Circus auctions, the first one August 20 in Baraboo, Wisc., the second two in Sarasota, Fla., on August 26 and September 3. A highlight from the three-day event was Sanger’s Royal British Menagerie one-sheet poster for the Great London Circus from 1879, which earned $13,750, including buyer’s premium. Featured on the original Strobridge lithograph was a depiction of the Fitchburg Steam Engine Co engine and boiler, which was advertised as generating light “as bright as day” under the Big Top. It was being sold by the Circus Historical Society and found a new home with a circus collector and historian in the United States. A more extensive review of all three sales will be presented in an upcoming issue.