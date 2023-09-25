Great Blue Heron Flies To $7,500 For Willis Henry

DUXBURY, MASS. — Willis Henry’s September 23 sale was advertised as “Eclectic,” and it was, with the sale’s highest prices earned by unrelated items. The top price was reached by a mid- or late Twentieth Century decorative life-size carved and painted Great Blue Heron, which was more than 5½ feet tall; it brought $7,500. Earning the sale’s other highest prices were a Frederic Remington painting, an exceptional folk art quilt, a teak and rosewood midcentury dressing table and a Nineteenth Century carved grape tavern sign, which sold for $3,438. As you’d expect at a Willis Henry sale, there were Shaker rockers and accessories, Hingham woodenware and much more. Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium; a more extensive report will follow.