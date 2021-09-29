Grant Safe Bank Presides At BP

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, ILL. — A Ulysses S. Grant cast iron safe bank was the top lot in BP Auctions’ September 24-25 sale when it sold for $4,140. The bank featured gold outlining around the safe front with a bust of Grant atop. Auctioneer Bob Peirce rated it a “D,” with some paint loss.

Over two days, the sale offered 1,000 lots of still and mechanical banks, celluloid pocket banks and Chein tin toys. Watch for a full review in a future issue.