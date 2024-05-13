Grande Canal Painting Tops McInnis Sale, Earning $21,080

AMESBURY, MASS. — The McInnis May 11 sale featured a large, single-owner collection of European Grand Tour-era decorative arts. It included exceptional porcelains, enamels, paintings and more. There were also Tiffany lamps, several pieces of fine jewelry, pieces of heavily carved furniture and Asian porcelains. Topping the sale was a Twentieth Century painting of the Grande Canal in Venice (shown). With an indistinguishable signature, the catalog attributed it to Andre Hans Ficus. Bidders apparently agreed, as it sold for $21,080, including buyer’s premium. A table with heavy, gilded bronze mounts, a signed central porcelain portrait plaque of Louis XVI, surrounded by 18 miniatures, earned $9,920 with added premium. A full report will follow.