Grand Tour Pyramid Plaque At The Apex Of Schwenke Sale - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

WOODBURY, CONN. — Characterized as an important single-owner sale of “Old World” Continental/European fine and decorative arts, Schwenke Auctioneers’ January 31 sale offered the collection, comprising more than 300 lots, that was primarily assembled in the early Twentieth Century. Leading it all was a Grand Tour souvenir in the form of an early micromosaic plaque depicting the Pyramid of Cestius, a Roman-era pyramid built as a tomb for the magistrate/priest Caius Cestius and his family. Bearing old partial labels verso and measuring 8 inches high by 11 inches wide, the plaque sold to an internet bidder at $5,600, including premium, more than six times its $900 high estimate. The overall sale included fine art, Tiffany and other Art Nouveau lamps, Tiffany art glass and bronzes and more — all either inherited from family or collected over the course of 50 years of international travel. A follow-up review will highlight additional notable lots.