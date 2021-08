DALLAS – A 1959 Gibson Les Paul standard sunburst solid body electric guitar, serial #9 0696 soared to $350,000 to lead Heritage Auctions’ Neal Schon Collection of Guitars and Musical Instruments Auction on July 31. The instrument from the former Journey guitarist is recognized as one of the most coveted guitars ever made, possessing “a legendary quality, a musicality, a soul that’s never been duplicated,” David Schiller wrote in his book Guitar. One of 92 guitars sold in the auction, it was previously known as “The Grainger-Burst” after its previous owner, Rod Stewart guitarist Gary Grainger.