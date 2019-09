Graham Greene First Edition Sells For $93,750 At Heritage Rare Books Auction

NEW YORK CITY — Graham Greene’s novel, Brighton Rock, London: William Heinemann Ltd, 1938, more than doubled its estimate when it sold for $93,750, including buyer’s premium, to claim top-lot honors in Heritage Auctions’ Rare Books Auction featuring the Otto Penzler Collection of Mystery Fiction Part II on September 5. The volume is a first edition so rare that only one other copy is known to have made it to the auction block, and that one had a restored jacket; to find a copy in this condition and with an unrestored jacket is almost unheard of. The novel effectively secured Greene’s place in Twentieth Century literature, was adapted multiple times for television and film and appears on the Haycraft Queen Cornerstone list, which is billed as “the definitive library of mystery fiction.” For information, www.ha.com or 877-437-4824.