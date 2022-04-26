Grade 9.8A+ Sonic Game Brings $360,000 For Heritage

DALLAS – A spectacular copy of Sonic the Hedgehog – Wata 9.8 A+ Sealed [Made in Japan, Early Production], Genesis Sega 1991 USA drew 19 bids and soared to $360,000 to lead Heritage Auctions’ Video Games Signature® Auction April 22-23. This magnificent copy is the highest graded copy – from the earliest production run or any production run, for that matter – of the game ever offered at Heritage Auctions. The game featuring Sega’s furry blue mascot had few rivals when it came to popularity. With more than 15 million copies sold since it was released in 1991, Sonic ranks alongside a cast of video game icons like Pac-Man, Donkey Kong and Lara Croft as one of the most recognizable video games characters ever created. It was the highest priced lot in a sale that grossed $4.9 million. A more extensive review of the sale will follow in a future issue.