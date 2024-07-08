Gottlieb Collection Kicks Off Trio Of Sales For Lark Mason

NEW YORK CITY & NEW BRAUNFELS, TEXAS — In the span of eight days, Lark Mason Associates presented a variety of property in three auctions that ended June 26, June 27 and July 2. The first of these — 123 lots from the New York City estate of editor and writer, Robert Gottlieb — had the highest selling lot of all, two volumes of Jane Austen’s Northanger Abbey and Persuasion that were published posthumously in 1818. Despite some foxing, damp stains and lacking half title pages, the contemporary black leather bound volumes beat its $4/6,000 estimate to finish at $6,250, including buyer’s premium. Next week’s issue will feature a more extensive review of all three auctions.