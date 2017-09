LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y. — At Capo Auctions’ September 23 sale a lovely 14-inch-high Tiffany Favrile gooseneck sprinkler vase, with an elongated neck and etched M4356, sported its original paper label.



Coming to the block with a $3,5/4,500 estimate, it sold at $12,500, and was the top lot of the day’s sale. The price includes the buyer’s premium.



A full review of the sale will appear in a future issue.