Goodwin Bear Hunt Painting Captures Top Price For Coeur D’Alene

RENO, NEV. — More than 400 lots were offered by Coeur D’Alene Art Auctions’ Best of the West auction on Saturday, July 27. Of these, topping the charts at $786,500 and easily beating its $250/350,000 estimate was “Dangerous Sport,” a striking bear hunt painting by Philip R. Goodwin (1881 – 1935). The 40-by-28-inch oil on canvas composition had been included in Larry Len Peterson’s book, Philip R. Goodwin: America’s Sporting & Wildlife Artist (Coeur d’Alene Art Auction and Settlers West Galleries, 2001) and had provenance to auctions in 2005 and 2017 as well as a private Wyoming collection. A review of this sale, which was more than 90 percent sold and totaled more than $17 million, will be featured in an upcoming issue; prices quoted include the buyer’s premium.