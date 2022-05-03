Goldstein’s Eagle Bank Flies High For RSL

WHITEHOUSE STATION, N.J. — The RSL Auction Company offered 476 lots on Sunday, May 1, in a sale largely comprising of pieces from the Alvin Goldstein collection. Leading the sale at $39,000 — the third highest price ever realized for a still bank at auction — was a circa 1880 American City Bank with wing spread eagle finial. Described in the catalog as “massive in scale,” the piece is one of the most impressive and heaviest toy banks ever created. The 11½-inch-tall bank was distinguished from others by an extra window on the front panel, text across the entire width of the front façade and side panels with four windows instead of the more typical brick treatment. RSL’s Leon Weiss thought it might be the only known example. Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. A more extensive sale recap will appear in a future issue.