Gold Region Map Strikes Success At Freeman’s - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

CINCINNATI, OHIO — Spanning two days, October 23-24, Freeman’s | Hindman offered just shy of 400 lots of American historical ephemera and photography. Part one of the sale represented the “history of the United States,” while part two comprised more than 150 photographs from the lifelong Native American photography collection of Larry Ness of Yankton, S.D. The top-selling lot, sold on day one, was a “Map of the Valley of the Sacramento including the Gold Region” by Thomas O. Larkin (1802-1858). The hand-colored, lithographed map was printed in Boston circa 1848 by J.H. Bufford & Company and T. Wiley, Jr, and may be “one of the earliest (if not the very earliest) published maps actually to name and note the California Mining District,” according to catalog notes. It landed within its $20/30,000 estimate, achieving $24,000, with premium. Additional highlights from this sale will be featured in an upcoming issue.