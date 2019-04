DENVER, PENN. — A pair of Westley Richards .410 droplock shotguns named “The Hummingbird Guns,” each with a detailed gold inlay design featuring the bird amid scenes, went out smack between estimate at $135,300 in Morphy Auctions’ April 25–26 Extraordinary, Sporting and Collector Firearms sale. The catalog describes the pair’s engraving as follows: “Actions are engraved and multi-colored gold inlaid with a variety of flush flowers as background for semi-relief hummingbirds in various attitudes, obviously inspired by the fine art work of Martin Johnson Heade. The layout of the birds matches on both guns; left sides have birds sipping nectar from orchid blooms. Bodies of birds are gold, wings are white gold, some details are red gold, and others are in bright yellow gold. Details are similar on right sides of action, but with flowers at center of design flanked by birds. Floorplates are also fully inlaid with other hummingbirds in various attitudes in a field of flowers. All these scenes are accented and flanked by large semi relief gold feathers.” Also at the same price in the sale was a French Hotchkiss 37mm revolving cannon used in the Spanish-American War. A full sale review will appear in a future addition.