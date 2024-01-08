Gold Coins & A Dazzling Sapphire Pendant Lead Boyd Auctions Into 2024

ELIOT, MAINE — Boyd Auctions conducted two sales in the first week of the new year. The first, Estate Coins Auction was on January 2, and two days later was the Antique Estates Auction. The Estate Coin Auction generated interest from numismatists, especially those interested in American currency. The top offering of the nearly 200-lot sale was a boxed set of two American Gold Eagle bullion coins. The reverse of the larger of the two coins reads: “1 oz fine gold … 50 dollars,” but the other, is a $25 piece weighing half an ounce. The Roman numeral date appears to read MCMLXXXVII, or 1987 — the second year these coins were minted. The set surpassed its estimate to achieve $3,600 with buyer’s premium ($2,1/2,400). A stand-out finish from the January 4 Antique Estates auction was that of a white gold, sapphire and diamond pendant (pictured). The vibrant blue cushion-cut sapphire weighs around six carats and sits in the middle of a shield-shaped pendant. The sides of the pendant are sectioned like leaves and filled with melee diamonds. Realizing $7,080 with buyer’s premium, the pendant soared past its estimated range of $1/1,500. A lengthier review of both sales will be featured in an upcoming issue.