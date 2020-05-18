Gold Coin Brings Top Dollar For Applebrook

-
NEW MILFORD, CONN. – Applebrook Auctions & Estate Sales offered its May 18 “Hope Springs Eternal” auction on a new day – Monday instead of Thursday – but the change did not affect the sale, which saw considerable interest in a 1802/1 graded MS64 $5 gold coin, which closed at $37,500. The sale featured the collectibles, estate jewelry, artwork and attic contents of a large Washington, Conn., home.
Prices quoted include buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. For information, www.applebrookauctions.com or 203-740-0944.
