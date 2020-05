DALLAS – Bringing $60,000, the top price at Heritage Auctions’ May 5 Silver & Objects of Vertu sale, was a Rattray & Co., 9K gold center bowl that had been presented to the Earl & Countess of Strathmore, in Dundee, Scotland. The waisted ovoid bowl features meandering openwork Celtic dragon-motif strapwork rim above knotted knops, strapwork with integrated knops repeats in vertical bands from waist centering coat of arms of the Fourteenth Earl of Strathmore and motto “In Te Domine Speravi,” dragon-motif continued in double handles and to domed waisted foot.

The bowl was presented to the Earl and Countess of Strathmore on September 30, 1931, by a deputation of the city of Dundee in honor of their Golden Wedding Anniversary at their home, Glamis Castle. The Earl and Countess were parents to Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon, the wife and Queen Consort to George VI of England and mother to Queen Elizabeth II. Watch for a more extended sale recap in a future issue.