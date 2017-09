BOSTON — The conversion rate for greenbacks to green stones just went up. Skinner’s September 19 fine jewelry sale saw an antique emerald and diamond brooch go long, eclipsing the $7/9,000 estimate to land at $110,700 including the buyer’s premium. The piece featured a ‘Classic Colombia’ central step-cut emerald flanked by a smattering of old European mine and rose cut diamonds.

Diamonds rang up behind the brooch, with an unmounted 6.05-carat oval-cut diamond with K color and VS-1 clarity achieving $55,350. Behind that was a platinum and diamond solitaire ring with a 7.69-carat round brilliant-cut diamond, flanked on each side by small baguette diamonds, that went out at $43,050.

A complete review of the sale will appear in an upcoming issue.