Goddard Family Collection Anchors Bonhams Skinner Sale - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

MARLBOROUGH, MASS. — The Goddard family collection, sold by Bonhams Skinner in an online sale that ended April 5, successfully combined American, Asian and European decorative arts. The top price of the sale, $48,255 was earned by a Ushak carpet. Tying for the second highest price at $38,175 was a circa 1760 Massachusetts blockfront chest (shown) and a pair of French gilt bronze and iron Nineteenth Century chenets (andirons) in the Chinese style. The Goddard collection, which achieved more than $650,000, has been in the same home — the Thomas Poynton Ives House in Providence R.I. — since it was completed in 1805 and it was added to by each succeeding generation. The collection was the subject of a 1965 article in The Magazine Antiques. Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium; a full report will follow.