GENESEO, N.Y. — A Roman marble head of Dionysos finished above the rest at Cottone Auctions’ September 28 sale when it sold for $413,000 above an $80,000 estimate. The work had descended through the same family for the past 100 years and came with a 1923 invoice from the Kalebdjian Frères Antiquaires. The 13-inch-high work was Roman Imperial, Hadrianic, from the first half of the Second Century CE, after an early Fourth Century BCE late classical Greek archetype.

Cottone said that the work had an enormous amount of presale interest, with 15 phone bidders on the line vying for it. It sold to an international bidder.

Watch for a full review in a future issue.