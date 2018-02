SALISBURY, CONN. — Gloria Gregg Buckley of Salisbury died peacefully on the evening of January 30, at home with her family at her side.



She and her husband, Donald Bright Buckley, ran their antiques shop, Buckley and Buckley Antiques, for nearly four decades. Known throughout the antiques world as American William and Mary period experts, they collected what they loved and filled their home in Salisbury with objects of history and beauty.



Gloria was born August 26, 1932, in Macomb, Ill., only child of Kathleen Webster Gregg and Dr Dow Hawkins Gregg. She attended Western Illinois University and later worked for the state of Illinois at Springfield. In the mid-1950s, she moved east to attend the Art Students League summer school in Woodstock, N.Y., where she then settled and lived for many years. During the Woodstock years, she was legally adopted by antiques and art dealers Alice and Louis Lewis. She married and had her only child, Dana. She also had a womenswear shop called The Country Peddlers, was involved with the American Cancer Society and other local organizations.



In 1976, she married Donald Buckley, moved to Connecticut and eventually to Salisbury. In addition to running their antiques shop, the couple did numerous antiques shows up and down the East Coast, including the Connecticut Antiques Show, Brandywine River Museum Antiques show, Midweek in Manchester and many others.



Her enthusiasm for early things crossed all disciplines — paintings, textiles, time-keeping objects, books and early furniture. She counted her antiques world family among her dearest friends and their years “on the road” as some of the happiest of times.



Gloria was an avid gardener and needleworker, loving pattern and color in all her work. She was a meticulous seamstress, fashioning complex draperies and decorations for their home. She was a fine cook and an enthusiastic baker. Her volunteer work in the community included time on the boards of the Salisbury VNA and the Holley House Historical Society, as well as the Historic District Commission. She also spent several years volunteering at the Tremaine Gallery at Hotchkiss and at Noble Horizons.



She will be best remembered for her kindness to all, her love of life, her generous heart, her marvelous creativity and her abiding faith in humanity.



Gloria was predeceased by her husband, Donald. She is survived by her daughter, Dana Jennings Rohn, son-in-law, Fritz Rohn, her granddaughters Chloë Rohn and Phoebe Rohn, her grandson Wesley Buckley and all her friends far and wide.



A memorial service will be conducted on March 10 at 4 pm at the Salisbury Congregational Church, 30 Main Street. All are welcome and encouraged to attend.