Glitter & Gold At Lark Mason’s Fashion & Jewelry Auction - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Review by Z.G. Burnett; Images Courtesy of Lark Mason Associates

NEW BRAUNFELS, TEXAS — On June 15, Lark Mason Associates conducted an auction of Fine Jewelry and Fashion from the Estate of Mary A. Yturria, a noted philanthropist who passed away in December 2022 at the age of 97. Yturria and her late husband Frank had a love story and marriage for the ages, and their community impact was such the Brownsville, Texas’ elementary school was named for them. May 9, her birthday, was also declared Mary Yturria Day in recognition of her numerous services to the town. The auction offered more than 200 lots of jewelry, fine art and fashion from Yturria’s collection resulting in a $795,153 with a 98 percent sell-through rate.

“We are thrilled with the impressive results of this auction, which reflect the high level of interest and enthusiasm generated by the offerings from the Estate of Mary A. Yturria,” said Lark Mason. “Mary and her husband Frank spearheaded many civic and art restoration projects in Brownsville and across the state of Texas, including the preservation of the endangered Texas ocelot and other native species and restoration of historic buildings throughout the Rio Grande Valley.”

Diamonds were this auction’s best friend, with the precious stones adorning many of the top lots. The first was by-and-large a platinum ring sporting a 10.29-carat marquise cut diamond, which was bid to $225,000. The central stone was supported by two trillion cut diamonds, each weighing about 0.70 carats each, and the ring’s interior shank was marked “NM” for Neiman Marcus. Next was a circa 1925 Art Deco platinum necklace, set with diamonds weighing approximately 28.22 ctw and a central oval emerald cabochon weighing about 19.6 carats, that closed at $38,750. Following these in price was a pair of diamond and platinum earrings, clustered with pear and marquise-cut stones that had a total diamond weight of 15.00 ctw. These achieved $20,000. Breaking up the materials trend, a Chanel J12 ceramic and stainless steel watch set with diamonds and rubies also sold in the upper lots for $15,625.

Two gold lots from Jean Mahie exceeded their estimates. Ranking second in the sale was a pair of 22K gold cuffs by Jean Mahie that were bid to $41,250. They both showed abstract decorations, with one cuff having an applied spinning bauble. A 22K gold Mahie necklace was offered separately, showing decorations of people and pets, and brought $18,125 from a different buyer.

Two works of fine art from Filipino artists also multiplied their estimates. The higher selling of these was an abstract oil on canvas titled “Interaction” by Cesar Legaspi (1917-1994), which achieved $27,500. Cesar belonged to the Philippines’ Order of National Artists, and this painting is less figural than his usual work. Next was a painting of a woman holding a fish by Angeleto Antonio (b 1939) titled “Taga Bukig,” translated from Cebuano as “From the Village.” Considered a modern master, his colorful work is referred to as Nascent-Cubist style. Estimated at $1,5/2,500, the painting was bid to $16,250.

Prices are quoted with buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. Lark Mason Associates conducts ongoing online weekly sales through its iGavelAuctions bidding platform. For information, 212-289-5524 or www.larkmasonassociates.com.