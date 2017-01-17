Glastonbury New Year’s Day Show Fills High School With Americana

Review and Photos by Tom O’Hara

GLASTONBURY, CONN. – For the 36th consecutive year, Barrows Show Promotional, Ltd filled Glastonbury High School’s gymnasium on New Year’s Day with more than 130 exhibitors, featuring antiques, mostly Americana; decorative pieces from the smallest tie backs in Sandwich glass, and large furniture. The Glastonbury Antiques & Collectibles Gala New Year’s Show also featured material that would have been found in homes in the Colonial, Revolutionary and Expansionist periods that came from abroad.

For example, Tom Landers of Palisades Trading Company, Windsor, Conn., deals in antique Persian rugs and some other textiles. He was pleased with the results of the one-day show, selling an 1880s Kazak, several smaller pieces and fragments. For pure Vermont, Rich Fuller, hailing from South Royalton, showed a collection of Eighteenth Century painted furniture found near his home such as the two-paneled pantry cupboard with traces of its original red paint, another short cupboard showing several paint layers that sold early in the show and a tiger maple drop leaf table in red milk paint, also sold. Fuller also sold various household accessories and kitchen tools.

The Village Antiques, Camillus, N.Y., is an antique doll and toy specialist. Sandra Belko and Charles Landon have been doing this together for years so their combined skill and inventory is excellent, with variety and good value available. They favor homemade dolls with traces of the loving hands that played with them.

Beth Snyder, Bethany, Conn., specializes in holiday paraphernalia with an emphasis on Christmas. Since this show was a few days after Christmas, she was readying her patriotic display for Presidents Day.

Ironstone Antiques, Hardwick, Mass., offered Colonial period furniture. The centerpiece was a Connecticut kitchen work table in cherry with breadboard ends and great shaped aprons.

W.S. Korzick Antiques, New Haven, Conn., was pleased with the show. While their collection was loaded with early American furniture, sales were across the board from a blanket box in blue milk paint, several stands and a great deal of smalls like a pair of Staffordshire cats and a gunpowder can from Hazardville, Conn.

Joe Collins had a good time at the show selling an 1850 sled with a carved goose head on the front. The Middletown, Conn., exhibitor also sold a portrait and “a bunch of small things.”

Dick and Marnee Grace, Chicopee, Mass., featured furniture as well as smalls. The father and son team of Richard and Kevin Timme, Middletown, Conn., came with a select grouping of furniture and a large inventory of silver hollowware. Hirsh Antiques, Pleasant Valley, Conn., offered American country primitives, including an assortment of kitchen equipment and textiles.

A large collection of clocks was offered by Pieces of Time, Hamden, Conn. All are offered in restored condition with dealer Steve Levine doing the work himself.

For many dealers and shoppers., the show has become a part of the holiday tradition. Show manager Bob Barrows noted it is the largest fundraising affair for the Glastonbury Exchange Club. Look for the show again next year or call Bob at 860-342-2540 for more information.